A stunning announcement from HHS Secretary RFK Jr. has set the media ablaze.

“After reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits than these respiratory viruses.”

The official HHS press release states:

“BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The announcement wipes out nearly $500 million worth of Covid mRNA vaccine development projects under the the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), “we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions” stated Kennedy in the HHS press release.

What was up until yesterday, mistakenly looked at as the future vaccine technology for respiratory illness now dies on the vine as its funding has been largely cut.

Pathologist Ryan Cole, M.D. speaking on the cancellations said, “It was a failed technology from the beginning and really wouldn’t exist, Moderna wouldn’t exist if the government hadn’t buoyed them up with up-front money, billions of dollars, to get this out into the public. This is really a hold-over of the Fauci mindset that many of us are grateful to see be de-invested and defunded like this.

Kennedy’s announcement comes after months of outside pressure to wind down the Covid mRNA vaccine platform in the U.S.

In May 2025, RFK Jr. removed COVID-19 vaccines from the list of routine immunizations for healthy pregnant women and children.

HHS and America now have pressing work at hand to undue the damage of the rushed and forced mRNA vaccine platform.

World-leading cancer researcher Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong recently stated in an interview:

“This non-infectious pandemic of cancer is sadly upon us” referring to how both the virus and the vaccine can awaken sleeping cancer cells in the body.

A topic mainstream science is just now, after years of alternative researchers and journalists banging the drum, beginning to admit and study. The new study in the journal Nature chronicles how it is actually the immune system’s response to the lab created gain-of-function bioweapon (and the mRNA shot as we have pointed out) that down-regulates and allows for accelerated cancer progression.

Kennedy has signaled over the last month that he is now taking aim at the broken vaccine injury compensation in the United States.

America, and other countries that align with our mission, must now develop a Manhattan Project-level effort to reverse the many harms brought about by the lab-constructed virus and the shot we were falsely told would save us from it.