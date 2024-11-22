There are things few are prepared to sit down and write about. The prospects of World War 3 is certainly at the top of the list…but here we are.

Five days ago, the headlines looked like this.

Despite more than half of America voting for a presidential candidate set to take office in two months who ran on ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, or at least not escalate it further, the ‘peaceful transition of power’ promised by Biden and his handlers now looks evermore complicated.

Few believe that Biden is actually quarterbacking this next major step towards a greater war with Russia given his multi-year cognitive decline which our corporate media laughably tried to gaslight you into believing wasn’t happening. Something they’ve never apologized for.

“Mr. Biden’s decision is a major change in U.S. policy. The choice has divided his advisers, and his shift comes two months before President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office, having vowed to limit further support for Ukraine.” writes the New York Times.

Then the reports and videos came in of missiles launched.

Ukrainian Bombers Fire 10 Bunker-Busting Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles At Russian Commanders writes Forbes.

With much of America now lining up against Biden/his handler’s move towards greater war, the White House during a press briefing yesterday defended the position calling Putin the aggressor.

In 2022, a Biden White House press release rightfully grandstanded on a policy change in the us of anti-personal landmines. It stated,

“United States is joining the vast majority of countries around the world in committing to limit the use of anti-personnel landmines (APL).These changes reflect the President’s belief that these weapons have disproportionate impact on civilians, including children, long after fighting has stopped, and that we need to curtail the use of APL worldwide."

The escalation continued by the Biden White House. Biden/his handler’s provoked human rights groups to stand up in opposition as the current headlines spoke of new inhumane weapons being green lit:

Putin has been in office since 1999 spanning 5 U.S. presidents to date and soon to be 6. Most of that time was spent with few issues from the ‘global Hitler.’ U.S. presidents regularly met with him and made agreements and negotiations. That all changed with first Hillary Clinton then Victoria Nuland successfully bringing about a coup in Ukraine.

The media propaganda, at the behest of both military contractors and what Tucker Carlson calls ‘permanent Washington' is still clinging to the final big lie, that Putin is an unhinged dictator.

Like Trump before him, and the safe and effective COVID vaccine before that, much of America is probably realizing that big lockstep lies coming through the corporate media accompany attempts at big social changes…and perhaps even war. Lately corporate media’s track record is dismal and their industry dominance and narrative control is over.

Yet war is a different animal. Once the missiles fly, humanity enters an unfortunate time where prediction and control is out the window. Add superpowers and potential nuclear weapons in the mix and things can get dicey real quick.

After absorbing the storm shadow missile strike, Russia retailed with an "experimental Intermediate-range ballistic missile” attack of its own upon Ukraine.

Putin released a video statement saying, “The use of the novel system, which was essentially an operational test, was carried out in response to the decisions made by the United States and their allies. And further actions will be considered and decided based upon what we see from them.”

American political scientist and international relations scholar John Mearsheimer, who had been systemically censored from American media appearances for his early, accurate analysis of the Russian Ukraine situation even before the conflict stated, gave his analysis recently about the military escalation and use of missiles/mines by the U.S.:

“There is a danger that the Ukrainians will collapse before January 20th. In other words, the military defeat will take place during the Biden presidency and that’s the last thing Biden wants. He wants the collapse/defeat to occur under Donald Trump.”

Therefore, the armament is meant to stem the tide of the war and draw it out just enough so Biden doesn’t get left holding the historical bag of defeat after spending over $174B of America’s money on the war.

Today, news broke that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has visited US President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida residence, according to a report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

A critical mass of the world appears to be hoping that calmer heads will prevail with diplomacy and dialogue being the tools of choice over landmines and missiles systems.