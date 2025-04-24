Corporate media articles are now buzzing about the possibility of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) narrowing, and even reversing, some of its previous Covid vaccine recommendations.

CNN’s commentary from health experts give an impression that even a consideration of narrowing the shot recommendations would be a dangerous endeavor. Yet under their article’s opening paragraph, they let slip the obvious:

“The change would more closely align the US with guidance given in other countries. Unlike countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, the US alone recommends an annual Covid-19 vaccine for healthy younger adults and children.”

The U.S. appears to be the anti-scientific outlier in pushing these shots on adults and children.

The move would be made by the CDC’s ACIP committee which is scheduled to meet in June.

POLITICO is warning that the Covid shot may be removed from the childhood vaccine schedule…according to “two people familiar with the discussions.”

The Politico-CNN tag team to shape the battle space on this topic ahead of the anticipated June ACIP meeting is weak at best.

In a recent interview with FOX NEWS host Jesse Waters, HHS head RFK Jr responded by stating:

“The recommendation for children was always dubious because kids had almost no risk for Covid-19.”

He continued:

“We need to give people informed consent and we shouldn’t be making recommendations that are not good for the population.”

There is a real, rapidly growing call from the American public to outright ban the mRNA Covid vaccine from use. Much like ending water fluoridation, states have not waited for the federal government to act on this as 11 are now seeking a formal ban.

The removal of recommendations represents a midrange target on the continuum of potential actions concerning this injectable, liability free mRNA product line.

The bottom line effect if CDC makes good on their recommendation removal for health children and/or adults would secure a near guarantee that any form of school or business Covid vaccine mandate would be a nonstarter.

The recommendation removal would not in any way change the broken compensation program surrounding the Covid shot. The mRNA Covid vaccine, along with other ‘countermeasures’ is covered from legal liability by the PREP Act until 2029. [Report Below]

Currently the ‘black hole’ program those harmed or killed by the shot are funneled into is called the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). It has a 1 year statute of limitations, not from the time one recognizes their vaccine injury, but from the day of injection.

Author of Vaccine Court 2.0 The Dark Truth of America's Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Wayne Rohde writes of the latest CICP injury payouts: