The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director position has lacked a permanent, Senate-confirmed leader for nearly a year. Meanwhile, a judge’s ruling has essentially barred its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) from conducting business.

Today Dr. Erica Schwartz, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the next director of the CDC, faced pointed questions about her role at a Senate confirmation hearing.

She was asked in the course of questioning the following by Democratic Maryland U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks the following:

“Aaron Siri called you the queen of mandating vaccines during your time at the Coast Guard. So what is your response to Aaron Siri and other anti-vaccine advocates criticizing you for supporting vaccine mandates?”

Dr. Schwartz replied:

“I would love to have a conversation with Aaron Siri. I would love to understand his concerns about vaccines. I would love to have an open and transparent debate.”

BOOM!

Since Dr. Peter Hotez backed out of a Joe Rogan-sponsored debate with Kennedy perhaps the incoming CDC director can have an open discussion with Aaron Siri to help build public trust.