Jefferey Jaxen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Microzyma Pleomorphism's avatar
Microzyma Pleomorphism
8d

When one finds out the truth of much of the CDC's claims, we don't need to rebuild trust in an imposed outside authority, no matter which 3 letter agency it is. THEY do - the salesman, the marketing team, and the ruling over the mental.

We don't need a debate to reuild trust, Jeffrey. We need a debate to reveal the emperor has no clothes - virology has been thoroughy debunked on 3 key points: no real isolation, no valid controls, circular reasoning. All akin to Santa was here because presents are under the tree. This applies to saprophytic bacteria as well - akin to vultures, maggots, mushrooms. All leave when the clean up of decomposing organic matter is done - just like firemen leave when the fire is out. As above, so below.

Reply
Share
6 replies
JLHov's avatar
JLHov
Jul 15

Fingers crossed!!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferey Jaxen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture