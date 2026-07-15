ATTN Joe Rogan: Incoming CDC Director Asking to Openly Debate Aaron Siri on Vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director position has lacked a permanent, Senate-confirmed leader for nearly a year. Meanwhile, a judge’s ruling has essentially barred its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) from conducting business.
Today Dr. Erica Schwartz, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the next director of the CDC, faced pointed questions about her role at a Senate confirmation hearing.
She was asked in the course of questioning the following by Democratic Maryland U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks the following:
“Aaron Siri called you the queen of mandating vaccines during your time at the Coast Guard. So what is your response to Aaron Siri and other anti-vaccine advocates criticizing you for supporting vaccine mandates?”
Dr. Schwartz replied:
“I would love to have a conversation with Aaron Siri. I would love to understand his concerns about vaccines. I would love to have an open and transparent debate.”
BOOM!
Since Dr. Peter Hotez backed out of a Joe Rogan-sponsored debate with Kennedy perhaps the incoming CDC director can have an open discussion with Aaron Siri to help build public trust.
When one finds out the truth of much of the CDC's claims, we don't need to rebuild trust in an imposed outside authority, no matter which 3 letter agency it is. THEY do - the salesman, the marketing team, and the ruling over the mental.
We don't need a debate to reuild trust, Jeffrey. We need a debate to reveal the emperor has no clothes - virology has been thoroughy debunked on 3 key points: no real isolation, no valid controls, circular reasoning. All akin to Santa was here because presents are under the tree. This applies to saprophytic bacteria as well - akin to vultures, maggots, mushrooms. All leave when the clean up of decomposing organic matter is done - just like firemen leave when the fire is out. As above, so below.
Fingers crossed!!