Watching clips from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings in D.C. one could easily discern that a paradigm shift was rapidly underway. Only a few senators stood out as aggressively clueless or purposely ignorant to the current reality of American health and the safety science underpinning vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs.

The gap exposed in understanding, or willingness to understand, between key issues facing America and what select senators and corporate media like NY Times and Washington Post refuse to confront has been laid bare.

Warren, Sanders and the few others were promptly dealt with by independent media with investigations into their tone deaf statements and even simple charts showing their pharmaceutical conflicts like this one below.

Sometimes no help at all was needed into exposing the religious, cult-like fervor science in America has devolved into. Exhibit one, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan who claims science can be wrong and it should be questioned…until it’s ‘settled’ at which point it should never be questioned again.

As America moves into Tuesday’s hearings, RFK Jr.’s confirmation remains central in the public’s mind. Yet the long shift in public consciousness towards the information he speaks on and embodies is all but complete.

Meanwhile, the sprint of ‘dominant narrative’ influence peddling has been obvious for anyone watching since the second last Thursday’s hearing ended.

Both Senator’s Sanders and Warren, topping the above list, have been busy on social media attempting to clarify their narrow positions on science, vaccines, and RFK Jr.

Industry plants with dwindling media influence are also crawling out of the woodwork like clockwork. Freedom-averse Lena Wen of the Washington Post has created a miniature cottage industry over the last month to derail Kennedy and what he stands for. Her latest column, another tired attempt to use the only tool left in the psychological operation tool box, the gaslight – was titled RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings were even worse than expected.

Those looking for unity or a middle ground to heal America found only the usual divisive, intellectually-disqualifying labels being again thrown in written form like they were in last week’s hearings. He’s dangerous writes Wen, a conspiracy theorist, absurd, and another breathless plea for Kennedy to please, for the love of God, say vaccines have absolutely no place in the runaway autism epidemic that no one in government or media can point to a cause…but it’s not the shots.

Meanwhile, as Wen goes down with the ship, other entrepreneurial turncoats holding large media positions have been busy launching their new brands, bizarrely, on the backs of their own abusive failures as journalists.

The die was cast when CNN’s Chris Cuomo claimed he was now suddenly going to be a champion for the vaccine-injured at his new home at NewsNation [CNN 2.0] without the pedophile problem.

Followed now by Piers Morgan who, like Cuomo, submits his public apology perfectly in line with his new media venture’s launch.

"When the scientists said if you have the vaccine you can't transmit the virus, I believed them and I became wrongly censorious, really badly censorious ... Next time around with any of these things, I'm going to be a lot more skeptical. As a journalist should be. I'm pretty ashamed of not being that to start with." -Piers Morgan on Tucker Carlson Jan 29, 2025

Meanwhile, if Piers Morgan had been watching The Jaxen Report on November 5, 2020, he would have seen the first media outlet [read: journalist] reporting that the Covid vaccine was never tested to stop transmission. All it took was basic research.

Regardless of the corporate media stragglers who now ‘see the light’ because of new marketshare or those senators who are still stuck in old paradigm mindsets, the public is forever changed.

Decades of work by nameless parents, unknown families and early grassroots organizations, that will never get the proper honor and gratitude, have held a strong space in the name of truth, righteousness, and justice for their children harmed by liability-free injectable medical products and procedures in the face of impossible odds.

Their sacrifices have ushered in subsequent generations of truth-seekers from all walks of life to carry forward and instill that message and spirit symbolically into RFK Jr.’s mission. He now stands on the precipice of guiding the final approach of this long arc of the moral universe towards justice. The world is watching…