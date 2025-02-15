While the public is still reeling from the current barrage of Trump executive orders over the last weeks, the momentum has now been added to by moves in the health space.

Yesterday, a White House Executive Order ending federal funding for schools at all levels who still have COVID shot mandates was announced.

The recent executive order establishing the Make America Health Again Commission chair with RFK Jr. at the helm, along with heads of all other relevant U.S. agencies in the fold, went live moments after our new HHS secretary was sworn in.

The commission equates to a century-defining Manhattan Project to reinvent American health.

Within 180 days of the order, the commission will submit to the President a strategy, based on the findings of its investigation, for “restructuring the Federal Government’s response to the childhood chronic disease crisis, including by ending Federal practices that exacerbate the health crisis or unsuccessfully attempt to address it, and by adding powerful new solutions that will end childhood chronic disease.”

After witnessing the pairing down of agencies like USAID, many are anticipating the promise of this coming well-intentioned, science-based and desperately needed federal shake-up at the health level.

While America waits in anticipation, states are moving with their own sovereignty and powers NOW to make change.

On Thursday while RFK Jr. was taking his oath of office, West Virginia’s Senate Health Committee approved a bill allowing religious exceptions for the state’s childhood vaccine laws.

The bill passed has now been forwarded to the full Senate for consideration.

On the same day, the Louisiana Surgeon General released a memo stating:

“The State of Louisiana and LDH have historically promoted vaccines for vaccine preventable illnesses through our parish health units, community health fairs, partnerships and media campaigns…While we encourage each patient to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their provider, LDH will no longer promote mass vaccination.”

Admitting public health is “still rebuilding from the COVID missteps,” the public letter went on to list, “…inaccurate and inconsistent guidance on masking, poor decisions to close schools, unjustifiable mandates on civil liberties, and false claims regarding natural immunity.”

Following in the footsteps of Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph L. Abraham, MD wrote,

“…the greatest missteps were on vaccines and some continue to this day. Within months of their approval, COVID vaccines were shown to have no third-party benefit in terms of reduced transmission, yet they were still mandated — through both policy and social pressure. That was an offense against personal autonomy that will take years to overcome. Even now, the CDC recommends that 6-month-olds receive COVID vaccinations — woefully out of touch with reality and with most parents, who have less faith than ever in the merit of the CDC’s recommendations.”

The failed COVID response is now the low-hanging fruit, the politically safe and acceptable track for state and federal officials to merge onto as their entry point into reforming American health.

The growing list of harms and shaky science of the mRNA COVID shot is the preferred target of a growing number of politicians attack. Montana, Idaho and other states are pushing legislation to completely ban mRNA vaccines in their states – a checkmate move for Big Pharma who is counting on this tech as their next generation of liability-free injectable product lines.

2025 looks be filled with vigorous discussion in state houses across America as the public testifies against the mRNA tech rammed down their throats by government mandates over the last several years.

As for COVID vaccine mandates, their day is officially coming to an end.

