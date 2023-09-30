Jefferey Jaxen on Substack

Trump Goes Full RFK Jr., Targets Chronic Childhood Illness, Big Pharma As Campaign Pledge
The unofficial RFK Jr.-Trump alliance found on this topic is hopeful for several reasons
  
February 2024

January 2024

Fauci, Collins Capitulate on COVID Lies as Public Continues Investigation into mRNA Harms
It has been interesting to watch a shockingly large section of the American public still believe, despite overwhelming evidence, the official stories…
  
September 2023

Dr. Miyazawa, Japanese Virologist Who Warned Omicron Strain Was Created, Responds
The World is Now Paying Attention As His Recent Video Climbs to Over 10 Million Views
  
Top Japanese Virologist Takes to the Street to Warn of Manufactured Omicron Strain
What if the world learned that the Omicron strain was manufactured? An emotionally alarming video has just been posted. A man in a suit stands alone on…
  
New Warnings Show DNA Contamination and Persistence of Spike Protein in COVID Vaccine Recipients
Regulatory Agencies Are Ignoring Science Which Continues to Paint a Troublesome Picture
  
July 2023

In Wake of COVID Response, Massachusetts Attempts to Advance Childhood Vaccine Bills
The world’s a different place compared to when Sacramento Senator Richard Pan pushed through SB 277 in California. The bill signaled a start to an…
  
June 2023

May 2023

Biden's New NIH Head Solidifies America's Breakaway Health Agency Crisis
American health agencies are in a crisis of their own making. The pandemic response has both amplified and spotlighted the classic shortcomings and…
  
REVISITING ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUG DANGERS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
A triad of alarming events is happening alongside each other, interlaced with desperation for society to pay closer attention to people in need. The…
  
March 2023

Germany’s Top Health Official Admits On-Air COVID Shots Harm 1 in 10,000
And just like that, a safe and effective narrative crumbles. An inaccurate message global health officials have worked feverishly for three years to…
  
February 2023

U.S. Government Has Paid $0 in COVID Vaccine-Injury Claims Despite $11 Trillion in Spending on Pandemic Response
The Counter Measures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a string of words most Americans have never heard of. A program described as a ‘black hole…
  
