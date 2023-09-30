Jefferey Jaxen on Substack
Trump Goes Full RFK Jr., Targets Chronic Childhood Illness, Big Pharma As Campaign Pledge
The unofficial RFK Jr.-Trump alliance found on this topic is hopeful for several reasons
Jul 3
Jefferey Jaxen
138
February 2024
HAPPENING NOW: PROTESTING FARMERS SURROUND BRUSSELS HEADQUARTERS OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION
Massive, ongoing protests in the streets of Germany, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and other European countries descended upon the…
Feb 1
Jefferey Jaxen
231
1
January 2024
Fauci, Collins Capitulate on COVID Lies as Public Continues Investigation into mRNA Harms
It has been interesting to watch a shockingly large section of the American public still believe, despite overwhelming evidence, the official stories…
Jan 15
Jefferey Jaxen
165
6
September 2023
Dr. Miyazawa, Japanese Virologist Who Warned Omicron Strain Was Created, Responds
The World is Now Paying Attention As His Recent Video Climbs to Over 10 Million Views
Sep 30, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
114
2
Top Japanese Virologist Takes to the Street to Warn of Manufactured Omicron Strain
What if the world learned that the Omicron strain was manufactured? An emotionally alarming video has just been posted. A man in a suit stands alone on…
Sep 28, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
127
3
New Warnings Show DNA Contamination and Persistence of Spike Protein in COVID Vaccine Recipients
Regulatory Agencies Are Ignoring Science Which Continues to Paint a Troublesome Picture
Sep 25, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
147
3
July 2023
In Wake of COVID Response, Massachusetts Attempts to Advance Childhood Vaccine Bills
The world’s a different place compared to when Sacramento Senator Richard Pan pushed through SB 277 in California. The bill signaled a start to an…
Jul 21, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
200
4
June 2023
THE ONCE-ELUSIVE VACCINE SAFETY DEBATE GOES MAINSTREAM
As a health journalist, I’ve focused primary on the gaps in vaccine safety science and the media’s attack on those who speak out since 2014 to present…
Jun 29, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
213
4
May 2023
Biden's New NIH Head Solidifies America's Breakaway Health Agency Crisis
American health agencies are in a crisis of their own making. The pandemic response has both amplified and spotlighted the classic shortcomings and…
May 18, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
110
REVISITING ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUG DANGERS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
A triad of alarming events is happening alongside each other, interlaced with desperation for society to pay closer attention to people in need. The…
May 4, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
96
1
March 2023
Germany’s Top Health Official Admits On-Air COVID Shots Harm 1 in 10,000
And just like that, a safe and effective narrative crumbles. An inaccurate message global health officials have worked feverishly for three years to…
Mar 24, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
110
2
February 2023
U.S. Government Has Paid $0 in COVID Vaccine-Injury Claims Despite $11 Trillion in Spending on Pandemic Response
The Counter Measures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a string of words most Americans have never heard of. A program described as a ‘black hole…
Feb 25, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen
126
